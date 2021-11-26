Cordarrelle Patterson, Deion Jones questionable for Falcons-Jaguars

Getty Images

The Falcons did not have running back Cordarrelle Patterson for their loss to the Patriots last Thursday. And there’s no guarantee he’ll be back for their Week 12 matchup with the Jaguars.

Patterson is officially questionable for Sunday’s contest after he was limited in all three days of practice with his ankle injury. He hasn’t played since the team’s 43-3 loss to the Cowboys back in Week 10.

In nine games this season, Patterson has registered 1,103 all-purpose yards — 473 receiving, 303 rushing, and 332 on kick returns. He also has seven total touchdowns.

The Flacons also added linebacker Deion Jones to Friday’s practice report as limited with a shoulder injury. He is questionable for Sunday.

Defensive lineman Jonathan Bullard (ankle) and defensive back Kendall Sheffield (hamstring) are both out. Neither player practiced this week.

Safety Jaylinn Hawkins (ankle) was a full participant all week and does not have an injury status.