Corey Davis set to practice Friday, play Sunday

Getty Images

Quarterback Zach Wilson will be back in the Jets’ lineup against the Texans on Sunday and it looks like he will have the team’s top wideout available as a target for his passes.

Jets head coach Robert Saleh said on Friday that wide receiver Corey Davis will practice in the team’s final session of the week. Davis was limited by a groin injury on Wednesday and did not practice on Thursday.

Saleh said he also expects Davis to play on Sunday. Davis missed a couple of games with a hip injury, but played the last two weeks. He has 32 catches for 477 yards and four touchdowns on the season.

The Jets will not have running back Michael Carter because of an ankle injury, but the news on Davis means they shouldn’t have to replace two key offensive players in a game that will help set the top of this year’s draft order.