D’Andre Swift considered day-to-day with shoulder injury

The Lions lost running back D'Andre Swift early in Thursday’s 16-14 loss to the Bears, but it doesn’t sound like it should be a long-term absence.

Swift hurt his shoulder on a short run in the first quarter of the game and was called questionable to return after heading to the locker room. He was officially ruled out at halftime and head coach Dan Campbell called the injury a sprain in his postgame press conference.

Ian Rapoport of NFL Media reports that Swift is considered day-to-day after further evaluation of the injury. He’ll have more than a week to recover before the Lions host the Vikings on Sunday in Week 13.

Swift had three carries and three catches in 10 snaps before getting hurt, which illustrates how important a role he plays in the Lions offense this season. That also makes him an important piece of any bid to win a game at some point this season.