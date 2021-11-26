Darius Slay clears concussion protocol

Getty Images

The Eagles will have cornerback Darius Slay in the lineup against the Giants.

Slay suffered a concussion in last Sunday’s win over the Saints, but he was able to practice on Thursday and he revealed on Friday that he is set to play against the Eagles’ divisional rivals. Slay said at a press conference that he’s cleared the concussion protocol and is good to go for Sunday.

That’s a positive development for the Eagles defense. Slay has lived up to his “Big Play” nickname the last two weeks by returning a fumble for a touchdown in Week 10 and an interception for another score last Sunday.

Slay also recovered a fumble for a touchdown earlier this season and has two other interceptions to go with 39 tackles on the season.