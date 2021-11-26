Darren Waller getting MRI on injured knee

Getty Images

Raiders tight end Darren Waller left Thursday’s win over the Cowboys in the second quarter with a knee injury and there should be more of an idea about how long he’ll be out on Friday.

Ian Rapoport of NFL Media reports that Waller is going for an MRI and other tests on his knee Friday. He added that Waller was not in a lot of pain, which provides some reason for hope that he’ll be back in action sooner rather than later.

Waller had two catches for 33 yards on Thursday and he has 53 catches for 643 yards and two touchdowns on the season.

Foster Moreau played 77 snaps with Waller out of the lineup and would continue to play an expanded role if Waller misses any more time because of his knee.