Deion Sanders isn’t getting the TCU job

Getty Images

Hall of Fame cornerback and late-career football coach Deion Sanders is fully dedicated to Jackson State. Until, of course, he can get a better job.

He won’t be getting a better job at TCU.

Via Bruce Feldman of TheAthletic.com, TCU is hiring SMU coach Sonny Dykes to take over the program. University of Miami offensive coordinator Rhett Lashlee is expected to become the next head coach at SMU.

Sanders interviewed for the TCU job, and he reportedly had an impressive session. In an industry that thrives on self-promotion, however, it’s fair to wonder whether it was truly impressive, or whether Sanders managed to sell the idea that it was impressive. Especially since Sanders somehow persuaded his former NFL Network colleagues to report that he was a candidate for the Florida State job in 2019 — even though he was never a serious candidate.