Devin White, Vita Vea are game-time decisions

USA TODAY Sports

The Buccaneers listed a season-high 13 players on their Friday practice report. Most of those, including receiver Mike Evans and linebacker Jason Pierre-Paul, are available for Sunday’s game.

Receiver Antonio Brown is the only player ruled out on the team’s status report.

“We’ll have some guys that will go up, work out and see how they are feeling,” Bucs coach Bruce Arians said. “We will possibly have all hands on deck or possibly not have a couple.”

Left guard Ali Marpet is doubtful after injuring his abdomen in Monday night’s victory over the Giants.

“He will be a game-time decision,” Arians said.

Arians said the same about nose tackle Vita Vea and inside linebacker Devin White. Both are listed as questionable after limited practices Friday.