Elijah Mitchell questionable for 49ers-Vikings

Getty Images

The 49ers may have running back Elijah Mitchell back for the team’s Week 12 matchup against the Vikings.

Mitchell was unable to play in last week’s win over the Jaguars with rib and finger ailments, but is now questionable for Sunday. He has rushed for 560 yards with three touchdowns this season, averaging 4.8 yards per carry. He also has nine receptions for 73 yards.

Defensive tackle Maurice Hurst (calf) is doubtful and running back JaMycal Hasty (ankle) has been ruled out.

Head coach Kyle Shanahan also told reporters that the team is hopeful defensive end Dee Ford and linebacker Dre Greenlaw will be able to get activated off of injured reserve for Sunday’s matchup. But that decision will not be made until Saturday.