Jerry Jones: The sky is not falling

The Cowboys lost for the third time in four games against the Raiders on Thursday, but Cowboys owner Jerry Jones said on Friday morning that he was taking Thanksgiving to heart and “looking at the best parts of where” the NFC East leaders sit.

Jones admitted the 36-33 loss was disappointing during an appearance on 105.3 The Fan and noted that the team didn’t provide enough pressure on Raiders quarterback Derek Carr. Defensive ends Randy Gregory and DeMarcus Lawrence are due back from injuries in the near future, which is one of the things Jones pointed out while talking about his feeling that all is still well for the Cowboys despite their recent losses.

“You have to look forward. Yesterday is as dead as Napoleon. It’s gone,” Jones said. “And so we have to look at how to improve. The sky is not falling. When you look at the six games ahead that we have, the cavalry is coming. We’ve gotta take a deep breath and remember that this time of year is where you’re dealing with attrition. You’re normally dealing with a depleted situation in your personnel. Here we come with fresh legs.”

The Cowboys should have wide receivers Amari Cooper and CeeDee Lamb for next Thursday’s game against the Saints, which is another reason for the team to look forward rather than backward after a Thanksgiving loss.

  1. Their top two pass rushers and top 2 receivers were missing. The Cowboys will be fine going forward. They’ll look for an elite CB in the draft or free agency next year. Every team has a weak spot in their secondary, especially this time of year with so many guys injured. But when you have those edge rushers in the QB’s face, some of those deep balls never make it out of the QB’s hand.

  2. Jerry! You paid Dak and Zeke waaaay to much, and the players down in the trenches waaay to little.

  3. The cowboys choke every year like clockwork. Wouldn’t expect this year to be any different.

  5. 5 starters out is a lot(CeeDee, Amari, Lawrence, Gregory and Gallimore ) but even so bad Dak is back so it’s no gimme

  7. Come on they’ve played awful. Zeke is crushing the team with poor running. Is that the defensive ends fault?

  8. The Cowboys have injured players? Welcome to the NFL. Every single team has multiple starters out every single week. Get over it and stop making excuses.

  9. Why do they only show the Cowboys owner box when Cowboys win and not when they lose?

    Will the Cowboys make the playoffs for the first time since 2018?

    No matter what their record you know they will be hyped as a Superbowl favorite .. every .. since .. year.

  11. My team has their best corner, their best edge rusher, their starting left tackle, their second string left tackle, their starting center, their starting RB and other starters all out and they have a better record than the Cowboys. No excuses Jerry.

  14. Jimmy would’ve said, “The sky IS falling,” and then promptly cut someone.

    Hence, no winning since Jerry thought he knew more than Jimmy.

  16. Look at what vrabel has done with a much more depleted roster. Good coaches/ gms build depth and would drink iodine before uttering excuses

  17. This happens every year Jerrrah. December hits and the Cowboys fall down out of the playoffs. Happy Winter Everybody!!

  18. Mr. Jones the NFL has two major problems the refs are out of control for every 10 plays they throw 5 flags no one wants to see that it hurts the product big time.
    It’s time to consider being in a bubble most people ( what most people are is they are clueless and self centered ) act as if the virus is gone it is not it just a matter of time till an NFL player dies from it .

  19. Let’s all remember that they play in the NFC East…not exactly the most talented division. As a result, we can expect a rather excellent intradivision record and all the resulting talk of their superiority. But the truth comes out when they play outside their division and we’ve all seen how that is going. I wish all the talking heads would stop annoiting them as super bowl contenders. They’re 2-3 vs the AFC this year and have been handled convincingly by the AFC West, a very strong division. The Cowboys are a playoff team surely, but let’s damp down all the crowning, shall we.

