Kevin Stefanski: Kareem Hunt, Jack Conklin will be activated off IR, play on Sunday

Getty Images

The Browns are getting some offensive reinforcements for their matchup with the Ravens on Sunday Night Football.

Head coach Kevin Stefanski told reporters in his Friday press conference that running back Kareem Hunt and right tackle Jack Conklin will be activated off injured reserve to play. Both players returned to practice this week after extended absences.

Hunt has been out since suffering a calf injury in the Browns’ Week Six loss to the Cardinals. Conklin went out in the Week Eight loss to Pittsburgh with an elbow injury.

Cleveland will have to make roster moves to get Hunt and Conklin back on the 53-man roster.

The Browns have also ruled receiver Anthony Schwartz (concussion) out for Sunday. Cornerback Troy Hill (neck) and receiver Donovan Peoples-Jones (groin) are questionable.

Quarterback Baker Mayfield was a full participant in Thursday’s practice and does not have an injury status.