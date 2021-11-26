Mario Addison: We have a good team, we just have to play consistent ball

Getty Images

The Bills were on the wrong side of a rout in Week 11 and the right side of one in Week 12, which continued a stretch of play that’s seen the team flop from loser to winner and back again.

Since winning four straight games to move to 4-1 on the season, the Bills have alternated losses and wins over the last six contests. Thursday night’s win over the Saints wasn’t flawless, but it was a lot better than their previous effort against the Colts and the defensive effort was particularly strong.

New Orleans picked up just 190 yards of offense and the Bills allowed 44 yards on the ground after being unable to stop Jonathan Taylor last Sunday. The Saints were without their top two running backs, but it was still the kind of outing that defensive end Mario Addison thinks is a sign of what the Saints can do as long as they find more consistency.

“It’s fine when you jump on them fast versus when we’ve got to come from behind,” Addison said, via the team’s website. “We’ve got a good team, got a damn good team. But sometimes we don’t play like it. The thing we’ve got to do is play more consistent ball. We’ve just got to find a way to play consistent ball.”

A Monday night matchup with the Patriots looms in Week 13, so this would be a fine time for the Bills to get into a groove rather than continue their string of following winning performances with bad ones.