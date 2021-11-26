Mike McCarthy “concerned” about Ezekiel Elliott’s health

Getty Images

Cowboys running back Ezekiel Elliott has been a regular on the injury report because of his knee in recent weeks, but it hasn’t stopped him from being in the lineup for any of the team’s games.

His production in those games has not been all that great, however. Elliott had nine carries for 25 yards and six catches for 24 yards in Thursday’s 36-33 loss to the Raiders and he has averaged just over three yards per carry over the last three weeks.

On Friday, Cowboys head coach Mike McCarthy said that Elliott’s health is on his mind as the team moves toward next Thursday’s game against the Saints.

“I am concerned. He’s a warrior and was fighting to get back there in every time. Zeke’s running style is ferocious. We need to evaluate,” McCarthy said, via Clarence Hill of the Fort Worth Star-Telegram.

Tony Pollard gives the Cowboys a capable option in the backfield if they want to cut back on Elliott’s workload or sit him in hopes he gets closer to 100 percent, but it remains to be seen if their evaluation will lead to either of those decisions.