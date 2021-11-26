Mike McCarthy has talked to league office about officiating already, plans to address further

November 26, 2021
The Cowboys and Raiders played a penalty-fest on Thanksgiving, and Dallas coach Mike McCarthy isn’t happy about it.

McCarthy said today that he has been in contact with the NFL officiating office and plans further discussions about Thursday’s tightly officiated ball game.

“This game was totally off the trend line, as you can see as far as statistics. I’ve already talked to the league this morning, and I anticipate a second conversation, maybe this afternoon,” McCarthy said, via Michael Gehlken of the Dallas Morning News.

McCarthy is correct about the statistics: Raiders-Cowboys was the first NFL game in 18 years in which both teams were assessed 14 or more penalties for 100 or more yards.

“Yesterday’s game was extremely frustrating. It was very herky jerky. The officiating was a big part of the game,” McCarthy said.

McCarthy acknowledged, however, that his team needs to learn to win ugly. That’s what the Raiders did yesterday, while the Cowboys lost ugly.

  1. That ref crew has thrown the 4th most penalties this season. How bad must the top 3 be? From the viewing point of a football fan the refs made the game hard to watch.
    Remember that was 28 accepted penalties. There were plenty unaacepted ones.

  3. Stop crying about penalties. It was called the same on both sides and YES the PI at the end WAS the correct call. From pop Warner to high school to college to the NFL you can face guard but if you’re not going to look back and play the ball and you make contact with the WR it’s a penalty plain and simple.

  4. Can you imagine if BB did this? And, it’s not like NE hasn’t had all kinds of opprtunities to show how horrible some of these calls have gone against thwm for years now as revenge against their success.

    Isn’t McCarthy on the Competition Committee? Isn’t this him trying to use his influence to try to shape future games?

  6. The Cowboys didn’t lose because of the officiating. They lost because they ran Zeke instead of Pollard.

    And, yes, I’ve seen much worse officiating over the years.

  7. The Cowboys lost that game all on their own – both teams were heavily penalized. That said, the endless flags produced an unenjoyable and unwatchable game. Hochuli and his crew seem to think they are the sole reason fans watch games.

  8. The officials were bad but Mike McCarthy is a bad coach. He rode Rodgers coat tails to a Super Bowl in Green Bay. Get rid of him Dallas.

  9. McCarthy’s “talked with” with the League office this morning, but really it was with their voice mail.

  10. A multi billion dollar organization can afford to have full time refs. Especially considering they are responsible for such an important aspect of the game and their decisions always affect the outcome of the game. Heck, Goodell could pay them with his walking around money..

  11. Have to look in the mirror here. Even if Hochuli’s crew calls more penalties, you still have to recognize that and have discipline as a team, and historically the Cowboys and Raiders tend to have a higher penalty rate than some other teams. If the game were fixed it wouldn’t be the same high amount on both teams. It was just a tightly called game, and instead of having your team adjust and play cleaner, they just complain instead.

  12. These refs have proven they cannot reliably enforce the rules in real time. It’s to the point now where every flag should be reviewed; but if there’s an efficient process in place all flags could be reviewed before the next snap and nobody would even know unless it’s overturned.

  13. Allow coaches to challenge penalty calls, just like they can challenge other plays. If a lot of penalty calls get overturned, the league won’t be able to ignore which refs are screwing up.

  14. I’m glad the Raiders prevailed because if that phantom false start on the Raiders center head-bob had cost them the win, there would have been even more complaints. Even Jim and Tony had no idea about that one. And to be fair, Anthony Brown should have been pulled before that 4th – and costliest – DPI.

    But… for both teams to have been penalized a field and a half in yardage, Hochuli and his crew need to be on a conference call today with the league office. No, don’t let blatant things slide, but don’t interrupt the flow of the game for what every offensive lineman does on every down either.

  16. Right. Instead of COACHING your players to avoid penalties, let’s complain when an official throws a flag when your player actually commits a foul.

    And 13 of the penalties were dead ball penalties (False Starts, NZ Infractions, Illegal Formations, etc). That’s on you, coach.

  18. Sore loser when they go against ya at the worse time n hey its the game n they go both ways when it goes in your favour said no coach ever huh folks ??.

  19. Hochuli learned well from his father. He thinks the fans came to see him. Cowboys didn’t lose because of the officiating but that was one of the worst officiated games I’ve ever seen. Hochuli seems to have a problem with the center lifting his head when he snaps the ball. Even Romo called him on it. NFL in general is the worst officiated sport of the Big 4 pro leagues.

  20. touchback6 says:
    November 26, 2021 at 1:25 pm
    Can you imagine if BB did this?

    ——

    The rest of us are imagining what his board would be like if you would only honor your bet

  21. Both Dallas and Las Vegas were the most penalized teams before this game. Maybe, just maybe, McCarthy should coach better.

  22. flash1224 says:
    November 26, 2021 at 1:25 pm

    Stop crying about penalties. It was called the same on both sides and YES the PI at the end WAS the correct call. From pop Warner to high school to college to the NFL you can face guard but if you’re not going to look back and play the ball and you make contact with the WR it’s a penalty plain and simple
    _______________________________
    Not PI. First, the DB did nothing as far as contact because much more is allowed in regular plays than result in no call at all. Second, face guarding is not thing in the NFL rulebook. I wish people would stop mentioning it. Third, nowhere in the NFL rulebook does it say if a DB doesn’t turn his head around, it’s PI. These things are just not there. I’ve seen plenty of times when a DB is running, facing the receiver and the ball hits him in the helmet and no PI is called. This was essentially the same thing at the end of game accept the ball didn’t hit him in the head. Should have been no call at all.

  23. Officiating in the NFL is an absolute travesty. Having said that, most coaches say “We shot ourselves inthe foot” or “We shouldn’t have been in the position for the refs to impact the outcome of the game like that” not “I’m talking to the head office. Accept responsibility for a undisciplined team (including a little punk punch by one of the Cowboys after the game) and get control.

