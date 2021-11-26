No injury designation for Baker Mayfield, Donovan Peoples-Jones listed as questionable

Getty Images

The Browns have released their final injury report of the week and it leaves quarterback Baker Mayfield on track to start against the Ravens on Sunday.

Mayfield got in his second straight full practice on Friday and did not receive an injury designation on the final report. Mayfield is dealing with left shoulder, foot, and groin injuries and is coming off a poor game against the Lions, but the Browns have made it clear that he’s their quarterback as long as he can play.

It’s unclear if wide receiver Donovan Peoples-Jones will be available to catch his passes. Peoples-Jones practiced in limited fashion the last two days and has been listed as questionable with a groin injury.

Cornerback Troy Hill (neck) is also listed as questionable and wide receiver Anthony Schwartz (concussion) has been ruled out.