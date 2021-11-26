Patrick Graham: DeVonta Smith’s receiving skills are up there with anybody in the league

Getty Images

After firing Jason Garrett, the Giants chose to decline to make their new offensive play-caller available to the media this week — as if it weren’t already clear that the job will be filled by senior offensive assistant coach Freddie Kitchens.

But defensive coordinator Patrick Graham still fulfilled his media duties, holding his weekly press conference on Friday.

Sunday’s matchup between the Giants and Eagles will be the first contest for the division rivals in 2021, which means it’s the first time New York will play rookie receiver DeVonta Smith.

Smith has been a consistent presence for the Eagles throughout the season, catching 46 passes for 664 yards with four touchdowns. Graham was particularly complimentary of the young wideout on Friday.

“His receiving skills are up there with anybody in the league we’ve seen so far,” Graham said, via Pat Leonard of the New York Daily News. “I’ve been very impressed. Unfortunately, we’re gonna have to deal with him for whatever many years on his contract in this division.”

The Giants are 26th in total defense and 25th in passing defense entering the weekend. Philadelphia has won two in a row and three of its last four, so containing Smith could be a significant challenge for New York in Week 12.