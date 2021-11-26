Report: Cowboys consider sitting Ezekiel Elliott to rest his injured knee

Getty Images

Cowboys coach Mike McCarthy admitted Friday he is “concerned” about Ezekiel Elliott‘s health. The running back has played through a knee injury the past three games.

“Zeke’s running style is ferocious,” McCarthy said, via Jon Machota of TheAthletic.com. “He gives a pounding, and he takes some hits. We need to evaluate that, and this week we’ll see what the preparation looks like for him.”

Ed Werder of ESPN reports that one consideration for the Cowboys is holding Elliott out of Thursday night’s game in New Orleans. That would give Elliott more than two weeks to heal.

Werder adds that injured reserve isn’t a consideration at this time.

Elliott has 32 carries for 98 yards and three touchdowns the past three games, adding 15 catches for 75 yards. He has split time with Tony Pollard, with Elliott playing 38, 46 and 47 snaps the past three games.

Elliott went on the practice report in Week 10 with the injury. He has had three limited practices and five full practices since but hasn’t had a designation and hasn’t missed a start.

He aggravated the injury against the Chiefs in Week 11.