Report: Trysten Hill won’t be suspended for punching John Simpson

Penalty flags flooded the field at AT&T Stadium during Thursday’s Raiders win over the Cowboys and the rule violations didn’t end at the final whistle.

While Raiders players were celebrating the win by digging into some turkey, cameras roamed the field filming interactions between players from both teams. One of those interactions turned violent when Cowboys defensive Trysten Hill punched Raiders guard John Simpson in the head.

The punch knocked Simpson’s helmet off his head and players quickly moved in to keep things from escalating any further.

Ian Rapoport of NFL Media reports that Hill won’t be suspended for the punch, but that his actions will be evaluated for a fine. It seems likely that evaluation will wind up with one being issued by the league in the near future.