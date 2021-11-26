Rich Bisaccia sees DeSean Jackson “getting more and more comfortable” in offense

Getty Images

The Raiders signed wide receiver DeSean Jackson with the hope that he’d make their deep passing game a bigger threat and that move paid off in a big way on Thursday.

Derek Carr hit Jackson for a 56-yard touchdown to open the scoring in the first quarter and would add 46 more yards on two other catches that came on scoring drives. He also drew a pair of pass interference penalties that netted the Raiders 47 yards and helped them put 10 points on the board.

After the game, Raiders interim head coach Rich Bisaccia said the outing was a sign that Jackson is finding his fit in the offense.

“It’s his third weekend playing with us, and I think the packages you saw come to fruition a little bit today,” Bisaccia said, via the team’s website. “The big thing was Derek had a lot of time. I thought he stepped up in there today and made really incredible plays. . . . But you can see DeSean hopefully getting more and more comfortable with what we’re asking him to do. . . . One thing he can still do is run. It was fun to watch him. Even he made the comment he was excited to contribute today, and it was good for him, and it was good for us.”

Jackson only played 25 snaps in his first two games with the team, but his success on 42 snaps against the Cowboys should result in a bigger role against Washington in Week 13 and in the weeks to follow.