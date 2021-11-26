Russell Wilson: Seattle offense needs to forget about the past

Getty Images

As the saying goes, those who forget the past are condemned to repeat it.

Seahawks quarterback Russell Wilson is willing to forget about that specific quote, as it relates to the 3-7 team.

“I think what our offense needs to do is forget about the past,” Wilson told reporters on Friday, three days in advance of a Monday night game in Washington. “Stay focused on the present. Stay focused on what we’re doing right now. All the talk, all this and that. We’ve got great players, we’ve got a great line, we’ve got great playmakers. We’ve got a great playcaller in Shane [Waldron]. We’ve got a pretty decent quarterback. We can make plays. We don’t need to do anything else but forget about the past and stay focused on the moment. We get to go on the road, a tough environment in Washington, I’m looking forward to it. It’ll be my birthday too, so that’ll be fun. Just go play ball. This game is a gift. It’s a gift. We can’t let all the distractions and anything else be a hindrance to the gift. I think that’s where our focus is right now.”

Wilson is willing to remember one specific item of the past. His birthday, six years ago. A game against the Steelers. Seattle won, 39-30, with Wilson throwing five touchdown passes. He was asked about it on Friday.

“I was dog sick,” Wilson said. “It was 2015, the season wasn’t going well. It was very similar to this. I was so sick. I was throwing up in the bathroom and you know what else everywhere. It was ugly. It was bad. I literally, that morning I woke up probably around 5:30 in the morning. I literally puked like 20 something times, it was crazy. It was so bad. Nothing left in me. I had gotten three IV’s, I think it was, before that game. I got one or two at halftime, and I think I got one after the game. It was pretty bad, but it was a good game.”

They’ll need a good game on Monday night, Wilson’s 33rd birthday. He’s holding out hope that the Seahawks can get on a hot streak.

“You’ve got to win one game at a time, but that’s got to be your mentality,” Wilson said. “It’s kind of like an early playoffs. It’s like March Madness, but you’re in late November, December time. You’ve got to win them. The guys who have the right mentality, the teams who have the right mentality with that approach, that’s what it is. We don’t shy away from the conversation. I know we stay focused on one at a time, but that’s definitely a really thought process in our head. Let’s go. That’s definitely been a part of the conversation.”

To remain in the NFC conversation, the Seahawks need to start winning. With 17 regular-season games, it’s hard not know how many losses will be too many. At seven, however, the Seahawks likely are getting close to the limit.

After Monday night’s game, the Seahawks host the 49ers, visit the Texans and the Rams. host the Bears and Lions, and visit the Cardinals.