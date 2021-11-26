Sean McVay: Odell Beckham Jr. has been “a joy” to be around

Getty Images

Odell Beckham Jr.’s Rams debut wasn’t anything to write home about, as the receiver caught two of his three targets for 18 yards in Los Angeles’ 31-10 loss to San Francisco.

But now the Rams are coming off their bye and there’s a decent chance Beckham could be more involved in the offense against Green Bay on Sunday.

Head coach Sean McVay had more positive things to say about the receiver on Friday, telling reporters Beckham has been “a joy” to be around.

“He has picked things up very quickly,” McVay said, via Jourdan Rodrigue of TheAthletic.com. “He loves the game. He’s one of those guys, too, just watching from afar — he picks things up whether it’s soccer, picks up a baseball bat for celebrity softball games — [he] is just one of those guys who is blessed & good at everything he does. I think he just has fun, has a real joy in competing and playing this game.

“I think there’s something to be said for guys who just have a joy for competing.”

With receiver Robert Woods tearing his ACL in a Week 10 practice just after Beckham signed, the Rams need Beckham to get up to speed as quickly as possible. They’ll need him to be productive alongside receiver Cooper Kupp — who leads the league in catches, yards, and is tied for the lead in touchdowns — to match the explosiveness of Green Bay’s offense on Sunday.