Sterling Shepard, Kadarius Toney not at Giants practice

The Giants will launch the post-Jason Garrett era of their offense against the Eagles on Sunday and it looks like they’ll be doing it without wide receivers Sterling Shepard and Kadarius Toney in the lineup.

Neither player was on the practice field during the portion of the session open to the media on Friday. Both players were listed as non-participants in practice on Wednesday and Thursday as well.

Shepard has missed the last two games with a quad injury and he’s missed five games overall this season. Toney is also dealing with a quad injury he picked up while catching seven passes for 40 yards in the Giants’ loss to the Buccaneers.

Tight ends Kyle Rudolph (ankle) and Kaden Smith (knee) are also missing for the third straight day, so the Giants will have some holes to patch as they try to build a more potent offense.