Tre’Davious White tore his ACL Thursday night

Getty Images

The Bills’ 31-6 victory over the Saints on Thanksgiving pushed them back in the right direction after a Week 10 loss to the Colts, but any attempts to build on that win are going to come without the help of corner Tre'Davious White.

White left the win in the first half with a knee injury and was ruled out a short time later. On Friday, the Bills ruled White out for the rest of the season.

The team announced that White tore his ACL and will be out of action until the 2022 season. The All-Pro had 41 tackles, an interception, a forced fumble, and a half-sack this seasok

It’s a major blow to the Bills as they try to book a return trip to the playoffs and improve on last year’s run to the AFC Championship Game. Levi Wallace, Taron Johnson, Dane Jackson, and Siran Neal were the other cornerbacks for Buffalo on Thursday and they’ll all be asked to help fill the hole White leaves on defense.