Vikings place Everson Griffen on non-football illness list

Getty Images

Vikings defensive end Everson Griffen is taking leave while he addresses his mental health.

The Vikings announced today that they have placed Griffen on the Reserve/Non-Football Illness list, which means he will not be playing and will not be part of the active roster.

On Wednesday Griffen had an alarming incident in which he posted videos of himself acting erratically while holding a gun. Griffen reportedly called 911 and said he had fired his gun inside his home. Griffen eventually left his home peacefully and no one was hurt.

Griffen has acknowledged struggling with his mental health in the past and he will now take some time to work on his mental health again, while putting football on the back burner.