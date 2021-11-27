49ers activate Dre Greenlaw, Dee Ford remains on IR

Getty Images

49ers head coach Kyle Shanahan said this week that he hoped to get linebacker Dre Greenlaw and defensive end Dee Ford back from injured reserve for Sunday’s game against the Vikings, but only half his wish was granted.

Greenlaw was activated on Saturday afternoon, but Ford will remain out for at least one more game.

Greenlaw had surgery on a groin injury after Week One, so he has only played 37 defensive snaps this season. He had four tackles and a 39-yard interception return for a touchdown in that brief appearance.

Ford is out with back and neck injuries and has not played since Week Seven.