Bengals elevate Thaddeus Moss to active roster

Getty Images

The son of a Hall of Famer could be making his NFL debut in Week 12.

The Bengals have announced the elevation of tight end Thaddeus Moss from the practice squad to the active roster. Moss is the son of Hall of Fame receiver Randy Moss.

Undrafted out of LSU in 2020, Moss signed with Washington. He spent the full year on injured reserve. He now plays with former LSU teammates Joe Burrow and Ja'Marr Chase.

Waived by Washington in April, the Bengals claimed his contract. They waived him in August, and he has spent the year on Cincinnati’s practice squad.

By rule, Moss will revert to the Cincinnati practice squad on Monday, without passing through waivers.

The 6-4 Bengals host the 5-4-1 Steelers on Sunday.