Browns activate Kareem Hunt, Jack Conklin from injured reserve

The Browns activated running back Kareem Hunt and right tackle Jack Conklin from injured reserve Saturday, the team announced.

The moves were expected as coach Kevin Stefanski said earlier in the week both players would play Sunday. Officially, though, the Browns added Hunt and Conklin to their injury report as questionable.

Hunt missed five games with a right calf injury, while Conklin sat out the past three with a dislocated left elbow.

“Both of those guys look good,” Stefanski said Friday, via Nate Ulrich of the Akron Beacon Journal. “Kareem looked like his old self. Jack looked like his old self. Excited to get those guys back out there.”

The Browns waived defensive end Joe Jackson and guard Hjalte Froholdt in corresponding moves. They elevated defensive end Porter Gustin and receiver JoJo Natson from the practice squad to the active roster for Sunday’s game.