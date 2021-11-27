Curtis Samuel listed as questionable, WFT expects him to play

Getty Images

Wide receiver Curtis Samuel appears to be on track to play for Washington against the Seahawks on Monday night.

Samuel is listed as questionable with the groin injury that has kept him out for all but two games this season, but head coach Ron Rivera indicated that the wideout is good to go. Rivera revealed that Samuel had core muscle surgery in July and that he was recently given an anti-inflammatory injection to help him get back to playing condition.

“He’s been trending up,” Rivera said, via John Keim of ESPN.com. “We feel very comfortable and confident with him.”

Washington is also expected to activate tight end Logan Thomas from injured reserve. Tight end Ricky Seals-Jones is listed as doubtful with a hip injury.

Right tackle Sam Cosmi (hip) and center Tyler Larsen (knee) have been ruled out. Wide receiver Adam Humphries (hip) joins Samuel in the questionable category.