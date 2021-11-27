Hall of Famer Curley Culp dies at 75

USA TODAY Sports

Pro Football Hall of Famer Curley Culp died Saturday. He was 75.

Culp announced two weeks ago he was diagnosed with stage 4 pancreatic cancer.

“The entire Pro Football Hall of Fame family mourns the passing of Curley Culp,” Hall of Fame president Jim Porter said in a statement. “He was a wonderful man of great integrity who respected the game of football and how it applied to everyday life. Curley’s humility and grace were always apparent. He loved the Hall of Fame – always proudly wearing his Gold Jacket as he visited Canton many times following his election in 2013.

“Our thoughts and prayers are with Curley’s wife, Collette, and their entire family during this difficult time. The Hall of Fame will forever guard his legacy. The Hall of Fame flag will be flown at half-staff in Curley’s memory.”

Culp played 14 seasons in the NFL after the Broncos made him a second-round choice in 1968. Denver tried to switch him to offensive guard before trading him to the Chiefs during training camp.

He made two Pro Bowls before the Chiefs traded him to the Houston Oilers early in the 1974 season. Culp finished his career in Detroit, retiring after the 1981 season.

Culp earned six Pro Bowls and one All-Pro selection in his career and was a member of the Chiefs’ Super Bowl IV championship team.