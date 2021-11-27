His ankle a “non-factor,” Von Miller hopes the Rams can get to Aaron Rodgers with only four rushers

Getty Images

The debut of Von Miller with the Rams was overshadowed in many respects by the OBJ factor. The fact that the L.A. defense found itself overpowered by the 49ers in their Week 10 game didn’t help.

Now, after the bye week for the Rams, Miller is ready to make more of an impact. The ankle he injured while still in Denver won’t keep him from performing at Lambeau Field on Sunday.

“I’m good,” Miller told reporters on Friday. “I don’t even think about it. It’s a non-factor. What we did was perfect, by waiting one week, playing a week, and then having the bye a week after to just kind of clean up some stuff. So, it’s really a non-factor. I really don’t think about it.”

He does think about the possibility of putting pressure on Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers without only four defenders rushing.

“He’s the best quarterback in the league,” Miller said of Rodgers. “If he’s not the best, he’s two or one, three, whatever. He’s one of the best that has ever played our game. You want to have as many DBs back covering guys, They got Davante Adams. You want to put a lot of attention on him and they got a whole roster full of guys. [Marquez Valdes-Scantling] is coming on strong too. He’s established himself as a pretty good wide receiver in this league as well, top receiver in this league as well. If we blitz [Rodgers] and stuff, those guys would be one-on-on. It doesn’t matter who you got covering them. You got Aaron Rodgers and those types of guys running routes, it’s going to be tough on anybody. So, you want to get there before.

“I think we got the guys who do it. We got Aaron Donald, Leonard Floyd, myself. We’re stacked on defensive line. We should be able to do it with four.”

It will be a huge advantage if they can, especially since Rodgers has a broken pinkie toe. If his mobility is limited at all, he could get swallowed by Donald, Floyd, and Miller.