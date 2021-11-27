Jets downgrade Corey Davis to doubtful for Sunday

Getty Images

The Jets are getting quarterback Zach Wilson back for Sunday’s game against the Texans, but it looks like he won’t have wide receiver Corey Davis to catch his passes.

Head coach Robert Saleh expressed optimism about Davis’ chances of playing through a groin injury on Friday and he was listed as questionable, but the team downgraded him to doubtful on Saturday. Davis is the team’s leading receiver, so his absence would be a negative for the rookie quarterback in his return to action.

While Davis still has a chance of playing, the Jets will definitely be without leading rusher Michael Carter, who was ruled out with an ankle injury on Friday and went on injured reserve Saturday. Quarterback Josh Johnson, running back Austin Walter, defensive end Ronnie Blair, and defensive end Jabari Zuniga were called up from the practice squad.

The Jets also announced that senior offensive assistant Matt Cavanaugh will miss the game because of COVID-19 protocols. Quarterbacks coach Rob Calabrese will take on Cavanaugh’s duties.