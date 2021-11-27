Kevin Stefanski: Baker Mayfield looks good, feels the best he has felt

Getty Images

Browns quarterback Baker Mayfield is getting better heading into a visit to Baltimore on Sunday Night Football.

Cleveland head coach Kevin Stefanski said after Friday’s practice that Mayfield looks and feels better than he has since the injuries he’s been struggling with since Week Six.

“Looked good. I think he said he is feeling the best he has felt. He is throwing the ball well. I think he looked good,” Stefanski said.

Stefanski said Mayfield is healthy enough that he can run the ball effectively and use his mobility to avoid pressure.

The 6-5 Browns’ season could still go either way. Stefanski thinks his quarterback is trending in the right direction.