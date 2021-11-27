Kyzir White not fined for hit on Najee Harris in Sunday Night Football

USA TODAY Sports

Chargers linebacker Kyzir White was not fined for a brutal hit he delivered to the head of Steelers running back Najee Harris on Sunday night.

White’s hit was legal, which has led to a call for a rules change.

The hit did not fall under any of the 11 categories of “defenseless player,” and non-defenseless players can be struck in the head or neck area.

White delivered a forearm to the face, not a helmet to the helmet, and the back of Harris’ helmet bounced off the turf.

White was not penalized.

Harris was forced to leave the game for a concussion check.

“I ain’t trying to speak on that too much,” Harris said this week, via Matthew Marczi of steelersdepot.com. “They just took me in for concussion protocol, and I passed. That’s all I want to really talk about it.”