Rashaad Penny, Travis Homer ruled out for Seahawks

Posted by Josh Alper on November 27, 2021, 4:38 PM EST
The Seahawks backfield is running low on healthy bodies.

Chris Carson is on injured reserve and the team ruled out two more running backs for Monday night’s game against the Washington Football Team. Rashaad Penny (hamstring) and Travis Homer (calf) will not be playing this week.

Alex Collins and DeeJay Dallas are the other backs on the 53-man roster in Seattle.

Left guard Damien Lewis is also going to miss the game. He played every snap in last Sunday’s loss to Arizona, but is going to miss Monday night with an elbow injury.

Tackle Jamarco Jones (back) and cornerback Tre Brown (knee) were also ruled out. Brown is going to miss the rest of the season after having surgery.

  1. If the Seahawks don’t cut ties with Rashaad Penny and Chris Carson after this season they’re insane.
    Penny has been absolutely worthless and a complete waste of a high pick. He can’s stay on the field and with a few notable exceptions has rarely been anything more than pedestrian the times he’s been on it.
    Carson is talented and a very hard runner, but just can’t stay healthy and probably should retire with a cervical-fusion surgery in his neck coming up. They say it’s minor, but I wouldn’t take the chance.
    This team is due for a serious makeover, starting at the very top.

  2. Too bad it’s past the trade deadline, or the Seahawks could’ve put together a package of two first round picks, Rashaad Penny and LJ Collier, and traded them for the proverbial ham sandwich.

  3. Penny is always injured, it’s getting unbelievable at this point how often he’s injured

  4. Attention Judy Allen & Paul G. Allen Trust: Your house needs serious cleaning, from top to bottom…….

