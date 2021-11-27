Sean McDermott angry that officials didn’t flag low hit on Josh Allen

Getty Images

In the third quarter of the Thanksgiving night game, Bills quarterback Josh Allen took a hit to the legs from Saints defensive tackle Christian Ringo. There was no flag, and Bills coach Sean McDermott was not happy.

McDermott referenced a roughing the passer penalty that Buffalo’s Ed Oliver got for a hit on Saints quarterback Trevor Siemian in the game and questioned why Allen didn’t get the same protection from the officials.

“I know we had the one penalty on the quarterback,” McDermott said, via the Democrat & Chronicle. “I thought they should be called for one, quite honestly, on Josh. I’m really frustrated that that doesn’t get called. That’s clear – clear as day to see that. I just want to protect my quarterback.”

Allen immediately looked to referee Brad Allen for a flag, but Allen didn’t give him one. Instead, Brad Allen seemed to be focused on looking downfield to see whether there was a receiver in the vicinity of Josh Allen’s pass. Brad Allen turned on his microphone to explain that there was a receiver in the area, which was why Allen wasn’t called for intentional grounding, but he gave no explanation for why there wasn’t a roughing the passer flag. That may simply be because there is no good explanation.