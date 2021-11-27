Steelers rule out Joe Haden vs. Bengals

Getty Images

The Steelers will be without starting cornerback Joe Haden tomorrow against the Bengals.

Haden was ruled out today after previously being listed as questionable with a foot injury. Haden isn’t making the trip to Cincinnati.

The Steelers appeared to have some hope that Haden could play after he practiced on a limited basis on Thursday and Friday, but that won’t be the case.

Haden has started every game he’s been healthy enough to play this season, and the Steelers will miss him against Joe Burrow, Ja'Marr Chase, Tyler Boyd and Tee Higgins.