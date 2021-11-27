Titans put A.J. Brown on injured reserve

Getty Images

The Titans’ injured reserve list is getting crowded.

Tennessee wide receiver A.J. Brown is the latest player to go on injured reserve, meaning he’s out for at least three weeks. He joins Julio Jones and Derrick Henry, among others, as Titans players currently on IR.

Brown leads the Titans with 46 catches for 615 yards and three touchdowns. But he suffered a chest injury and needs time to heal. His loss is a big one.

The Titans also activated running back Khari Blasingame from injured reserve and promoted receiver Cody Hollister and defensive end Kevin Strong from the practice squad to the active roster for tomorrow’s game against the Patriots.

The newly arrived receiver Golden Tate was not elevated to the active roster, so he won’t play against the Patriots.