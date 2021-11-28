49ers expect Elijah Mitchell to play on Sunday

Getty Images

Running back Elijah Mitchell is expected to be back in the 49ers lineup for Sunday’s game against the Vikings.

Mitchell didn’t play last week after breaking his finger and having surgery to put a pin in it, but he was able to practice this week and drew a questionable tag on Friday. Multiple reports indicate that the 49ers expect to have him back in action.

Mitchell, who is also listed with a rib injury, leads the 49ers with 116 carries for 560 yards this season. He’s run for three touchdowns, which ties him with Jimmy Garoppolo and Deebo Samuel for the team lead in that category.

The 49ers have won three of their last four to get to .500 and beating the 5-5 Vikings would help them continue a push for a playoff spot in the NFC.