49ers get late first-half touchdown to tie Vikings 14-14 at halftime

Getty Images

The 49ers had a 15-play, 85-yard drive that took 8:20 off the clock near the end of the first half. San Francisco tied it 14-14 at halftime on a 3-yard touchdown pass from Jimmy Garoppolo to Jauan Jennings with 18 seconds remaining in the second quarter.

The 49ers had 201 yards in the first half, outgaining the Vikings by 35 yards.

Garoppolo’s first-half interception was costly, as Harrison Smith set up the Vikings across midfield. That led to Adam Thielen‘s first touchdown, a 2-yard throw from Kirk Cousins on fourth down.

Cousins and Thielen connected on a 20-yarder for the Vikings’ second touchdown. Thielen has five catches for 62 yards, while Cousins is 12-of-17 for 147 yards.

Garoppolo is 9-of-16 for 112 yards with a touchdown and an interception. Deebo Samuel has no receptions, but he does have a 20-yard touchdown run.

The 49ers did lose another running back, with Trey Sermon carted off with an ankle injury. The third-round choice did not have a touch Sunday.