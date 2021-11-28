Aaron Jones, Rashan Gary, Allen Lazard active for Packers-Rams

Getty Images

The Packers officially have three key players back for Sunday’s matchup with the Rams.

Running back Aaron Jones, outside linebacker Rashan Gary, and receiver Allen Lazard are all active for Green Bay after they each missed last week’s loss to the Vikings.

Jones has 839 yards from scrimmage and seven total touchdowns this season. Second-year back A.J. Dillon had 53 yards rushing and 44 yards receiving last week against Minnesota.

However, cornerback Kevin King (hip/knee) is inactive for the contest. He was doubtful after he didn’t practice all week.

Left tackle David Bakhtiari, safety Vernon Scott, receiver Malik Taylor, and defensive lineman Jack Heflin are the rest of Green Bay’s inactives.

For the Rams, receiver Ben Skowronek (back), quarterback Bryce Perkins, offensive lineman Tremayne Anchrum, offensive tackle Alaric Jackson, outside linebacker Chris Garrett, and safety Juju Hughes are inactive.

Los Angeles does have cornerback Dont’e Deayon active after he was questionable with a thigh injury. Outside linebacker Leonard Floyd also cleared the concussion protocol and is active.