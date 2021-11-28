Aaron Rodgers to decide on possible toe surgery in the morning

USA TODAY Sports

The Packers made it to their bye with a win over the Rams. Now, Green Bay quarterback Aaron Rodgers will have to decide whether to have surgery on his broken toe.

He told after the game that the fractured pinkie toe “felt good most of the game,” but that he will undergo more testing in the morning. A decision then will be made on whether he needs surgery.

Last week, he needed another pain-killing injection at halftime, after someone stepped on his foot in Minnesota. This week, he said that he didn’t need a second shot.

Presumably, the goal of any surgical procedure would be to allow him to play in Week 14, when the Packers host the Bears on Sunday Night Football.

The Packers then play at Baltimore before hosting the Browns on Christmas Day.