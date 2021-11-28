Adam Thielen scores second touchdown to give Vikings 14-7 lead

Getty Images

Adam Thielen has four catches, two went for touchdowns.

His most recent — a diving, 20-yard reception from Kirk Cousins — has given the Vikings a 14-7 lead. Thielen has 55 yards on his four receptions.

His first touchdown catch went for 2 yards on fourth down.

Thielen now has 10 touchdowns for the season after scoring a career-high 14 receiving touchdowns last season.

Cousins is 9-of-12 for 120 yards and two touchdowns.

Jimmy Garoppolo is only 3-of-7 for 61 yards and an interception as the 49ers have 110 total yards.