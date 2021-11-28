Bengals up 10-0 after Joe Burrow touchdown, Ben Roethlisberger interception

USA TODAY Sports

Cincinnati is off to a solid start against division-rival Pittsburgh, leading 10-0 midway through the first quarter.

On the Bengals’ first drive, they used a heavy dose of Joe Mixon to start the game, but it was Joe Burrow who would get the ball into the end zone.

The second-year quarterback evaded pressure in the backfield and another couple of Steelers defenders to dive into the paint for an 8-yard touchdown.

With Evan McPherson‘s extra point, Cincinnati has a 7-0 lead on its division rival.

Mixon got the offense going with a 25-yard run on the second play from scrimmage. It was one of eight touches he had on the possession, gaining 49 yards on seven carries along with a 5-yard catch.

But then the Bengals had a golden opportunity to put another touchdown on the board when quarterback Ben Roethlisberger threw his first interception since Week Four to cornerback Eli Apple. Roethlisberger was looking for receiver Chase Claypool down the right sideline with a back-shoulder throw, but Claypool didn’t turn and look for the ball. Instead, Apple read it perfectly, caught the pass, and returned it to the Pittsburgh 5-yard line.

Cincinnati, however, couldn’t fully capitalize on the takeaway. On third-and-goal from the Pittsburgh 1-yard line, Burrow was sacked for a 12-yard loss.

McPherson drove a 31-yard field goal through the uprights for a 10-0 advantage.