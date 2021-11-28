Broncos pulling away after two Patrick Surtain II interceptions

Getty Images

The Chargers looked like they were going to tie Sunday’s game against the Broncos early in the fourth quarter, but their latest mistake helped the Broncos extend their lead instead.

Chargers quarterback Justin Herbert floated a pass into the end zone for tight end Jared Cook and it hung up long enough for Broncos rookie cornerback Patrick Surtain II to pick it off. The Broncos got the ball at their own 20 and drove 80 yards for a one-yard touchdown pass to tight end Eric Saubert that put them up 21-7 on their AFC West rivals.

Running back Javonte Williams did a lot of the work to set up the score. He had a 14-yard catch on a third-and-10 and then took another short toss from Teddy Bridgewater for a 49-yard gain on the next play.

The Chargers tried to mount a rally after Saubert’s score, but a Herbert pass went off running back Austin Ekeler‘s hands and Surtain nabbed it for a 70-yard touchdown return. The lead is now 28-7 and the Broncos are well on their way to a win that will keep them in the AFC playoff mix.