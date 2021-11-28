Buccaneers earn hard-fought win over Colts

Getty Images

The Buccaneers and Colts played one of the most competitive, back-and-forth games of this NFL season today, and the Bucs came out on top with a 38-31 win.

Leonard Fournette scored four touchdowns for Tampa Bay, including one with 20 seconds left that gave the Bucs their winning points.

The Bucs relied heavily on their run game, with Fournette running for 100 yards and Ronald Jones adding 37, on a day when Tom Brady was not at his beset. Brady completed 25 of 34 passes for 226 yards, with a touchdown and an interception.

Carson Wentz played well for the Colts, throwing for 306 yards and three touchdowns, but it wasn’t quite enough. Jonathan Taylor got hot late in the game but was held in check for most of the day. Taylor finished with 16 carries for 83 yards and a touchdown, plus 14 yards receiving.

After Fournette’s game-winning touchdown, the Colts nearly pulled off a miraculous comeback of their own, as Isaiah Rodgers returned the ensuing kickoff 70 yards. But with only 10 seconds left, Wentz’s final toward the end zone was intercepted.

The Bucs improved to 8-3 with the win, and they remain among the Super Bowl favorites in the NFC. The Colts fall to 6-6 and take a step backward in their quest for an AFC playoff berth.