Buccaneers earn hard-fought win over Colts

November 28, 2021
The Buccaneers and Colts played one of the most competitive, back-and-forth games of this NFL season today, and the Bucs came out on top with a 38-31 win.

Leonard Fournette scored four touchdowns for Tampa Bay, including one with 20 seconds left that gave the Bucs their winning points.

The Bucs relied heavily on their run game, with Fournette running for 100 yards and Ronald Jones adding 37, on a day when Tom Brady was not at his beset. Brady completed 25 of 34 passes for 226 yards, with a touchdown and an interception.

Carson Wentz played well for the Colts, throwing for 306 yards and three touchdowns, but it wasn’t quite enough. Jonathan Taylor got hot late in the game but was held in check for most of the day. Taylor finished with 16 carries for 83 yards and a touchdown, plus 14 yards receiving.

After Fournette’s game-winning touchdown, the Colts nearly pulled off a miraculous comeback of their own, as Isaiah Rodgers returned the ensuing kickoff 70 yards. But with only 10 seconds left, Wentz’s final toward the end zone was intercepted.

The Bucs improved to 8-3 with the win, and they remain among the Super Bowl favorites in the NFC. The Colts fall to 6-6 and take a step backward in their quest for an AFC playoff berth.

  1. WHAT A GAME!… entertaining from the 1stplay to the last…
    Best team won but Wentz proved he is not a scrub as many say about him…

  2. The game changed on 2 horrible calls against the Colts. Winfield clearly pushed off on the INT. Colts should’ve had the ball inside
    the 10. Then on the ensuing drive Colts stopped Bucs on 3rd down and they call PI in the end zone when Brate clearly created the contact.

  3. Was Frank Reich trying to show Wentz can throw them into a win against Brady like Nick Foles did in the SB? Epic fail. Run the football. When will coaches learn this?

  4. I’m tired of seeing some people underestimate Brady’s importance to this offense. Just because he’s not throwing five or six touchdowns each game, that doesn’t mean he’s not putting his team in position to win. The Bucs are awful without Brady and Gronk. Keep that in mind.

  5. “ the truth speaks “ needs to change his name, his reality is not the real reality!!!

  6. On a day the indefatigable Falcons beat Jacksonville and could have been only 2 games behind the Bucs for the division lead, Tom Brady and Tampa squeaked out a win and are breathing a collective sigh of relief. Okay…just kidding.

  9. Tom looked ok but Fournette gashed the Colts defense. Bucs defense is suspect in their secondary thanks to injuries but the Colts collapsed in the second half. They had all the momentum in the world and turned it over on every major possession even after a big return. Colts choked plain and simple.

  10. At home, the Bucs look unbeatable. I think they won like 9 straight at home including the Super Bowl and over 30 pts per game? But on the road they look very shaky and vulnerable. Strange.

  11. Thetruthspeaks says:
    November 28, 2021 at 4:28 pm
    The game changed on 2 horrible calls against the Colts. Winfield clearly pushed off on the INT. Colts should’ve had the ball inside
    the 10. Then on the ensuing drive Colts stopped Bucs on 3rd down and they call PI in the end zone when Brate clearly created the contact.

    ——-

    Brady owns the Colts

  12. I owe Carson Wentz an apology, although he doesn’t know it. Pre-season, I had him pegged as broken, beyond repair. He has proven me wrong. He now has 21 TD passes, with just four interceptions, one of the best ratios in the league. He looks poised and confident. I tip my cap to him.

  13. Colts lost this game by shooting themselves in the foot multiple times and Bucs did just enough to capitalize with the help of 2 blatantly awful PI calls.

