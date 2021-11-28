Bucs lose another cornerback, Jamel Dean suffers shoulder injury

USA Today

The Buccaneers’ secondary has been riddled with injuries all season, and the situation is not getting any better.

Tampa Bay cornerback Jamel Dean suffered a shoulder injury in the first quarter today in Indianapolis, and the team has announced that Dean will not return today.

The Bucs currently have three cornerbacks on injured reserve: Carlton Davis, Rashard Robinson and Richard Sherman. Other members of the secondary have been in and out with injuries all year.

Tampa Bay has also seen left guard Aaron Stinnie suffer a knee injury and linebacker Devin White suffer a hip injury today.