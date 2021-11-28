Cam Newton’s second interception leads to Dolphins touchdown

Getty Images

Cam Newton has completed two passes. He also has thrown two interceptions.

He has seven attempts.

Safety Jevon Holland had the first pick of Newton on a pass intended for Robby Anderson. The Dolphins didn’t cash in on that one.

But Newton’s next attempt, on the second play of the team’s next possession, was intercepted by Xavien Howard. Howard picked the pass intended for DJ Moore and returned it 16 yards to the Carolina 16 before Moore and Ameer Abdullah tackled Howard.

The Dolphins scored on third down on a 9-yard pass from Tua Tagovailoa to Jaylen Waddle.

Miami leads 14-7.

Tagovailoa is 9-of-11 for 60 yards, and Waddle has four catches for 44 yards.