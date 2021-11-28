Cam Newton’s touchdown run answers Dolphins blocked punt for touchdown

Getty Images

The Dolphins challenged an incomplete pass ruling on the Panthers’ first possession. DJ Moore, though, never had possession with a football move before losing control of the ball.

The Dolphins lost a timeout.

But the Dolphins held the Panthers twice more, forcing a punt.

Lachlan Edwards never had a chance punting from the end zone as Duke Riley was there as Edwards tried to kick the ball. Justin Coleman caught it at the 2 and got a push into the end zone for the first touchdown of the game.

It was the first time Panthers have had a punt blocked since 2014.

The Panthers answered with a 1-yard run by Cam Newton on third down. It was Newton’s 73rd career touchdown run.

Newton set up the touchdown run with a third-down throw to Moore for 64 yards to the Miami 7 before Byron Jones made the tackle.

The teams are knotted 7-7.