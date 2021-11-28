Christian McCaffrey playing sparingly after rolling ankle in first half

Getty Images

Star running back Christian McCaffrey has no touches in the second half. He has spent most of it on the sideline.

The Panthers confirm McCaffrey tweaked his ankle in the first half but add that he is good to return.

McCaffrey has had his ankle retaped and has tested it and flexed it repeatedly on the sideline. He has not been able to help the Panthers’ comeback attempt as hoped, however.

McCaffrey, who played only three games last season and Sunday’s game is only his seventh this season, has 10 carries for 35 yards and no catches on one target.

The Panthers trail the Dolphins 27-10 late in the third quarter.