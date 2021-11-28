Cordarrelle Patterson’s two touchdowns have Falcons leading 14-3 at halftime

Getty Images

Cordarrelle Patterson has 91 total yards and two touchdowns, and the Jaguars have two turnovers.

That has the Falcons holding a 14-3 lead at halftime.

James Robinson‘s fumble at the Jacksonville 29 was forced by Anthony Rush and recovered by Marlon Davidson. The Jaguars held the Falcons to a field goal and Younghoe Koo‘s 43-yard field goal was good. But Roy Robertson-Harris was flagged for leverage on the attempt.

The Falcons accepted the penalty and ended up with a touchdown as Patterson scored on a 12-yard run.

Patterson scored on a 7-yard run in the first quarter.

The Jaguars finally put a drive together right before the half, going 70 yards in 14 plays. But it had an unsatisfying result as they settled for a 21-yard Matthew Wright field goal after having first down at the 9-yard line.

The Jaguars got the ball back 26 seconds later, with 19 ticks remaining in the half, when Tyson Campbell picked Matt Ryan on a pass intended for Kyle Pitts. That set up Jacksonville at midfield, but the Jaguars couldn’t cash in before time expired in the half.

Ryan is 9-of-16 for 71 yards.

Trevor Lawrence is 12-of-20 for 104 yards and an interception, and Robinson has run for 40 yards on nine carries.