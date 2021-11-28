Cowboys put Terence Steele on COVID-19 reserve list

Getty Images

The Cowboys won’t have Terence Steele at right tackle for this Thursday’s game against the Saints.

Cowboys head coach Mike McCarthy announced on Sunday that Steele has been placed on the COVID-19 reserve list. The reason for his placement on the list is not known, but McCarthy said he will not play this week.

Steele has started 10 of the team’s 11 games this season at right or left tackle. With Tyron Smith back in the lineup on the left side, La'el Collins will likely get the start on the right side against the Saints.

Offensive line coach Joe Philbin missed last Thursday’s game due to COVID protocols and assistant line coach Jeff Blasko took his place. On Sunday, the team said Blasko is now out as well and both coaches will miss this week’s game.

The Cowboys hope to get wide receivers Amari Cooper and CeeDee Lamb back for that game. They’ve lost two straight after a 7-2 start to the season.